Universities should transform into economic growth centres: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday stressed the need to develop a pragmatic roadmap to enhance the potential of human resources and progressively transform J&K universities into economic growth centres.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing the first meeting of J&K Higher Education Council here at Raj Bhawan auditorium, the LG said, “Our Higher Education ecosystem needs to re-align itself to meet the needs of the present-day challenges and be fully geared to participate in the development taking place in different sectors of J&K.”

He advised expanding collaborations with other stakeholders, especially in the sectors like agriculture and tourism.

“Increased technological input in agriculture is the need of the hour. Universities need to closely work with this sector, facilitate mechanisation and undertake value-added tasks for economic connectivity and prosperity of the villages,” the LG said.