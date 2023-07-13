Upper Primary School Dogripora | Lack of accommodation, staff mars quality education

Kupwara: Lack of substantial accommodation and staff at Upper Primary School (UPS) Dogripora in Handwara has been a cause of concern for students studying there for long.

The residents of the area told Greater Kashmir that following the up-gradation of UPS Dogripora in 2008, they believed their children would get quality education but according to them nothing like that happened. The locals are anguished about the lack of basic amenities for students. They said that this school has never been a priority for officials to upgrade the infrastructure here.