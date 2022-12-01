UPS Rawathpora functioning in 5 rooms, students suffer

Kupwara: The Upper Primary School (UPS) Rawathpora in Kralpora area lacks substantial accommodation thus giving tough time to the students studying here.

The residents told Greater Kashmir that the school was functioning in five classrooms which mars the quality education and the concerned authorities were doing nothing to augment the accommodation instead were watching as mute spectators.

They said that due to lack of accommodation students were forced to take classes under open sky and during inclement weather they are crammed in the available five class rooms.