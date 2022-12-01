UPS Rawathpora functioning in 5 rooms, students suffer

Kupwara: The Upper Primary School (UPS) Rawathpora in Kralpora area lacks substantial accommodation thus giving tough time to the students studying here.
The residents told Greater Kashmir that the school was functioning in five classrooms which mars the quality education and the concerned authorities were doing nothing to augment the accommodation instead were watching as mute spectators.
They said that due to lack of accommodation students were forced to take classes under open sky and during inclement weather they are crammed in the available five class rooms.
The residents said that a few years back authorities constructed a two room building to reduce lack of space but the roof of the building could not withstand the heavy winter snowfall and the entire roof collapsed, rendering the building useless for teaching and learning purposes.
They alleged that the concerned contractor had used sub-standard material in the construction of said building but authorities did not make him accountable.
“More than hundred students are enrolled in this school but due to lack of proper infrastructure they have been suffering for a long time. We are thinking of admitting our kids in any local private school so that they may not suffer,” said a local parent.
The failure of the department to provide adequate accommodation has left the locals anguished who demand immediate redressal of their grievance.
The residents said that they have brought this issue into the notice of concerned higher ups numerous times but to no avail. Zonal Education Officer Kralpora could not be contacted after repeated attempts.