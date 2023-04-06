VC BGSBU releases admission prospectus 2023

Rajouri: The online admission process for Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University’s postgraduate, undergraduate, and diploma courses has begun, the varsity announced.
Prof. Akbar Masood, Vice Chancellor, BGSB University released the admission prospectus 2023. Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor said that as per NEP-2020 and UGC guidelines, the admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses being offered by Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri for the academic session 2023-24 shall be made based on merit obtained in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) to be conducted by the National Testing Agency ( NTA). Prof. Akbar said that, however, admission to unfilled seats, if any, shall be made through the routine admission process of the University.
Prof. Akbar encouraged students to apply in larger numbers for various academic programmes at BGSBU and become a part of a unique academic environment at Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University.
Prof. Akbar informed that this year a dedicated admission cell has been started to augment the admission process of the University.
“Students desirous of seeking admission are advised to register themselves with National Testing Agency (NTA). The instructions regarding regulations/procedures are available on NTA website https://nta.ac.in/. Further, Details about Postgraduate courses/eligibility to be offered by BGSB University are available on the website of BGSB University www.bgsbu.ac.in. For any further information / clarification please visit www.bgsbu.ac.in or contact 7006321557,” the University informed.