VC BGSBU releases admission prospectus 2023

Prof. Akbar encouraged students to apply in larger numbers for various academic programmes at BGSBU and become a part of a unique academic environment at Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University.

Prof. Akbar informed that this year a dedicated admission cell has been started to augment the admission process of the University.

“Students desirous of seeking admission are advised to register themselves with National Testing Agency (NTA). The instructions regarding regulations/procedures are available on NTA website https://nta.ac.in/. Further, Details about Postgraduate courses/eligibility to be offered by BGSB University are available on the website of BGSB University www.bgsbu.ac.in. For any further information / clarification please visit www.bgsbu.ac.in or contact 7006321557,” the University informed.