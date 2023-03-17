VC CUS laments ‘lack of control’ over constituent colleges

Srinagar: The Vice Chancellor (VC) of Cluster University Srinagar (CUS) Prof Qayyum Husain on Friday said that "lack of control" of the University on its constituent colleges was a hurdle in its progress.

The VC was speaking at the inaugural session of a two-day International Conference on ‘Advances in Computer Sciences & Technology’ organized at Government College for Women, M A Road, Srinagar.

“Inspite of lot of hurdles and problems CUS is still progressing very well. I am hoping that I will be able to make Cluster University a full-fledged university,” Prof. Qayyum Husain said.

“I and my colleague in Jammu (VC CU Jammu, Prof. Bechan Lal) are making all our efforts to make these universities into full-fledged universities,” he said.