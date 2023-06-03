VC SKUAST-K inaugurates all-India meet on vegetable crops

It said that the objective of AICRP vegetable crops was to enhance the productivity, quality, and sustainability of vegetable production in India.

The statement said that it provides a national grid for multi-locational testing of vegetable technologies developed by various research institutes and state agricultural universities.

It said that AICRP focuses on promoting sustainable farming practices, minimising chemical inputs, and conserving natural resources, thus supporting environmental sustainability. Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, while welcoming the delegates of the country’s top agricultural universities and institutions, thanked ICAR-AICRP for holding the annual group meeting for the first time in Kashmir.

ADG Horticulture, ICAR, Sudhakar Pandey while providing an overview of the vegetable production in India said there was a need for diversification as most of the research focus is on very few vegetables.