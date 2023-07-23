VC SKUAST Kashmir calls on Lt Governor

Srinagar: Dr Nazir A Ganai, Vice Chancellor SKUAST Kashmir called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.

The VC briefed the Lt Governor on J&K’s fist Agriculture Export-Import Policy for 2023-30, aimed at increasing export of niche crops and agriculture commodities.

The VC informed the Lt Governor about the forthcoming meeting of the Indian Agricultural Universities Association which shall meet in Srinagar on 24-25 August to deliberate on “Redefining Agricultural Education to Leadership, Entrepreneurship, Employment and Discovery (LEED)” and the need to align it with the National Education Policy 2020.

The Lt Governor asked the Vice Chancellor to take requisite measures for effective implementation of projects under Holistic Agriculture Development Plan (HADP).