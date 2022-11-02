Vigilance Awareness Week | CUK holds awareness rally

Ganderbal: In connection with the ongoing Vigilance Awareness Week, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, Wednesday flagged off a student rally from Green Campus to Arts Campus here.
The rally was organised by the varsity's Department of Students Welfare (DSW) in collaboration with the Department of Politics and Governance.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah said the objective of the rally is to sensitize and aware the masses about the ill-effects of corruption. He said the rampant corruption in public offices should be dealt with sternly and those involved should be punished as per law.
Finance Officer and Dean DSW, Dr Mehraj ud Din Shah, said the rally is part of the ongoing observance of Vigilance Awareness Week. He said the university is organising more sensitisation programmes.
The students, while holding placards, chanted slogans and called for an end to corruption and malpractices. In the best placard competition, Ishrat Sultan bagged the first prize while Arooj Reyaz and Adeeba Asraf bagged the second and third prize respectively.
Dy DSW, Green Campus, Dr. Faizan Ashraf Mir, faculty members, senior functionaries of the University were also present on the occasion.