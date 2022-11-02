Vigilance Awareness Week | CUK holds awareness rally

Ganderbal: In connection with the ongoing Vigilance Awareness Week, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, Wednesday flagged off a student rally from Green Campus to Arts Campus here.

The rally was organised by the varsity's Department of Students Welfare (DSW) in collaboration with the Department of Politics and Governance.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah said the objective of the rally is to sensitize and aware the masses about the ill-effects of corruption. He said the rampant corruption in public offices should be dealt with sternly and those involved should be punished as per law.