VIT- AP University celebrates University Day

Srianagar: VIT-AP University celebrated its University Day on Saturday. It was a memorable event that glorified the achievements of the University and its students.

The day was also a reminder of the University’s commitment to excellence in education and research. It was a day of celebration, a day of learning, and a day of hope as VIT-AP stands as a synonym to quality education and innovative ideas to equip future generations with sufficient knowledge and skills to compete globally.

The University is confident that the future is bright for its students and for the institution as a whole Raj Kumar Bonam (Vice President and Global HR Head, Bosch Global Software Technologies Pvt Ltd) graced the occasion as chief guest, Dr. Viswanathan Founder and Chancellor - VIT was the guest of honour.