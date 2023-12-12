Vitasta School of Law and Humanities celebrates felicitation day

Srinagar, Dec 12: Vitasta School of Law and Humanities held its felicitation day while recognising and awarding the outstanding achievements of its outgoing students.

A statement of the Vitasta School of Law and Humanities issued here said that Principal Prof Rafique, in his opening address, emphasised the importance of discipline, integrity, and dedication towards society for budding lawyers.

Vice Principal Raqib Ahmad Zia expressed his appreciation for the collaborative efforts of both students and faculty, highlighting the school’s commitment to nurturing well-meaning individuals contributing to society.

The faculty members were also recognised for their unwavering support and commitment to the school’s mission of providing a holistic education.

A special highlight of the evening was the Best Teacher Award, presented to Sadaf Sareen Khan and Shaziya Durani.

The chief guests were also honoured with mementoes.

The spotlight shone on outgoing student Loveza Rehman who was awarded the ‘Best Student’ for her academic performance.

Umar Majeed was acknowledged as ‘Best Class Representative’ and for extra-curricular activities.

Iqra Mushtaq and Adiel Deen were jointly honoured for their outstanding achievements in extra-curricular activities.

Highlighting the contributions of the college faculty, Rayees Ahmad Bhat was crowned ‘Speaker of the Year’.