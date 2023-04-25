VITEEE-2023 counselling from April 26 to June 14

Vijayawada / Amaravati / Guntur: Applicants within one lakh ranks are eligible to participate in the online counselling for admission to B. Tech. programmes, tentatively scheduled from April 26 to June 14, said a press release of Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE).

According to a press note, VITEEE 2023 began at VIT AP campus, Amaravati on April 17 said, VIT-AP Vice -Chancellor Dr SV Kota Reddy. VITEEE, the computer-based entrance exam, is conducted every year for admission to B. Tech programmes offered at VIT’s, Vellore campus, Chennai campus, Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) campus, and Bhopal campus. This year VITEEE entrance exam was scheduled from 17th – 23rd April for the academic year 2023-24.

Dr. John Pradeep, Deputy Director Admissions, VIT-AP University said that VITEEE Examination commenced on 17th April 2023 and remained open for B Tech aspirants till 23rd April 2023. The test was conducted in three sessions daily, from 9 a.m. to 11.30 a.m., 12.30 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6.30 p.m.