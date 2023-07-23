Voluntary group starts education programme in Kashmir

Srinagar: A Pune based NGO-Aseem Foundation has dedicated its services for improving the lives of individuals in the border areas of the Kashmir.
Through their unwavering commitment to education, women's empowerment, and renewable energy initiatives, Aseem Foundation has taken several initiatives for the people residing in these border areas.
The organisation started with setting up a computer training center near Budgam and later expanded its horizons by conducting training sessions in Bijbehara.
President Aseem Foundation Sarang Gosavi said the organisation facilitated online classes and even welcomed small groups of students to Pune for completing their syllabi.
He said they had launched a program titled 'Home for Jammu Kashmir' through which they undertook the responsibility of educating 13 young boys, providing them with accommodations, admissions to local schools, and a nurturing environment in Pune.