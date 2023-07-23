Voluntary group starts education programme in Kashmir

Srinagar: A Pune based NGO-Aseem Foundation has dedicated its services for improving the lives of individuals in the border areas of the Kashmir.

Through their unwavering commitment to education, women's empowerment, and renewable energy initiatives, Aseem Foundation has taken several initiatives for the people residing in these border areas.

The organisation started with setting up a computer training center near Budgam and later expanded its horizons by conducting training sessions in Bijbehara.