WAR ON DRUGS | ‘Government should train teachers as drug counsellors’

Anantnag: On Thursday afternoon, when former Advisor to Governor and retired IAS officer, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai stood up behind a wooden lectern to deliver his speech about drug abuse, a jam-packed audience sitting under a canopy on the premises of Delhi Public School, Anantnag was all ears.

“Drugs ruin lives,” said Ganai, who was the guest of honour on the occasion.

The audience was a heady mix of former bureaucrats, officers, concerned citizens, psychologists, religious scholars, academics, and students.

They had come together to raise awareness about the rising drug abuse in Kashmir.

Captivating speeches, presentations, skits, and poetry dominated the seminar-cum-awareness programme organised by the Delhi Public School, Anantnag.

Ganai said that moral education could play a crucial role in keeping the scourge of drugs off the society.

To fight the menace, he said that counsellors should be appointed in all government schools.

“The government should train the general line teachers as counsellors,” he said.

“We are entering into an age of Artificial Intelligence (AI) where technology is influencing and shaping our future,” Ganai said. “Under such circumstances, parents should keep a tab on their children.”