Warm farewell accorded to Showkat Shafi at KU

Srinagar: Vice- Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Neelofar Khan and other top functionaries of the University of Kashmir accorded warm farewell to Showkat Shafi Deputy Director KU's Quality Assurance who superannuated after serving University for 30 years.
The event was organised by the internal Quality Assurance directorate. Vice -Chancellor Kashmir University presented memento to the superannuating officer on the occasion.
Earlier Registrar Kashmir University Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir chaired a similar event in presence of senior officers.
A gold medalist in Mass communication and Journalism from University of Kashmir, Showkat Shafi after completing his studies in TV Production from Jamia Milia Islamia New Delhi and PG in English Literature from Kashmir University joined Media
Education Department of Kashmir University (MERC) as a faculty in May 1993. Later he was associated with student affairs of Kashmir University.