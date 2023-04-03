Education

Warm farewell accorded to Showkat Shafi at KU

The event was organised by the internal Quality Assurance directorate. Vice -Chancellor Kashmir University presented memento to the superannuating officer on the occasion.
The event was organised by the internal Quality Assurance directorate. Vice -Chancellor Kashmir University presented memento to the superannuating officer on the occasion.Kashmir University
GK NEWS SERVICE

Srinagar: Vice- Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Neelofar Khan and other top functionaries of the University of Kashmir accorded warm farewell to Showkat Shafi  Deputy Director KU's Quality Assurance who superannuated after serving University for  30 years.

The event was organised by the internal Quality Assurance directorate. Vice -Chancellor Kashmir University presented memento to the superannuating officer on the occasion.

Earlier Registrar Kashmir University  Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir chaired a similar event in presence of senior officers.

A gold medalist in Mass communication and Journalism from University of Kashmir, Showkat Shafi after completing his studies in TV Production from Jamia Milia Islamia New Delhi and PG in English Literature from Kashmir University joined Media

Education Department of Kashmir University (MERC) as a faculty in May 1993. Later he was associated with student affairs of Kashmir University.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com