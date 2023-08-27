Warpora HSS students, staff suffer without water

Kupwara: Nestled amidst hillocks, the Warpora Higher Secondary School (HSS) in Kupwara district has been craving for drinking water facility, for last several years but to no avail.

The residents of the area have expressed strong resentment against Jal Shakti Department for having failed to provide tap water to school thus putting the students and staff to a lot of hardships.

“More than four hundred students enrolled in this institution are suffering due to acute shortage of water. Drinking (potable) water facility is not available. Even toilets remain without water most of the time due to which students are unable to use washrooms,” Shahnawaz Lone, a local social activist, told Greater Kashmir.

He said that earlier Jal Shakti Department Handwara would send a water tanker to school every week. “But for the last several months, the school has not received any water tankers due to unknown reasons,” he said.