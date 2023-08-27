Warpora HSS students, staff suffer without water

Kupwara: Nestled amidst hillocks, the Warpora Higher Secondary School (HSS) in Kupwara district has been craving for drinking water facility, for last several years but to no avail.
The residents of the area have expressed strong resentment against Jal Shakti Department for having failed to provide tap water to school thus putting the students and staff to a lot of hardships.
“More than four hundred students enrolled in this institution are suffering due to acute shortage of water. Drinking (potable) water facility is not available. Even toilets remain without water most of the time due to which students are unable to use washrooms,” Shahnawaz Lone, a local social activist, told Greater Kashmir.
He said that earlier Jal Shakti Department Handwara would send a water tanker to school every week. “But for the last several months, the school has not received any water tankers due to unknown reasons,” he said.
“The department can easily provide water to school from a nearby well by laying some thirty odd pipes but don’t know why they are reluctant to do so,” Lone said.
“We have brought this issue into the notice of Executive Engineer Jal Shakti Department Division Handwara and even district administration has also been apprised about it but nothing has been done in this regard so far,” he said.
The residents have now sought immediate intervention of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Ayushi Sudan in this regard so that the hardships being faced by students and staff members may end.