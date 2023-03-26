GK: How do you train your teachers to keep them updated with new pedagogies and teaching techniques?

Alka Pandey: Cambridge has a lot of focus on teacher training so they provide introductory trainings at subject level and teachers are trained about how a subject can be delivered through appropriate pedagogies in the classroom. Apart from this, there is an enrichment training. There are other programmes for development of teachers and students. Under active learning, an assessment of students is done where they are assessed so that the teacher gets an information where they stand and accordingly the learning is further supported with that information. Assessment learning training is also done by Cambridge, effective classroom dialogic learning is also done. Training of effective questioning in classrooms is also done. So, this is a kind of set up where teachers are supported by Cambridge.

Cambridge is not supporting only with the content and curriculum but it has a lot of support for teacher training across different areas of schooling and learning. Cambridge has a website which is called School Support Hub. There are so many resources available for teachers' guidance because we all know that one shoe size cannot fit all. So Cambridge suggests on certain kinds of formats which are well designed and developed by eminent researchers in education. Lesson formats and suggested websites are given to teachers. Lot of resource activities are suggested so that it gives a starting point to the teachers to take it forward. The Cambridge analyses previous year papers and helps the teachers and schools with principal examiners report.

Cambridge has its research centre and they collect feedback from schools in around 166 countries and they incorporate the feedback in the curriculum.

GK: Apart from teacher training, does Cambridge support its schools with new research?

Alak Pandey: We are ahead in the journey by 166 years in many steps. Cambridge does its research without being in competition with anyone. The Cambridge has its mathematics department which looks after how the Board is developing the mathematics curriculum. The departments are set which are working on delivering the Cambridge university programme as well as they look and support the board in other fields as well. Cambridge doesn't restrict itself in the research of their own university. They take feedback from teachers and experts from renowned Universities across the world and continuously upgrade and integrate the syllabus after two to three years by incorporating the changes. If anything is happening ,like if anything is redundant to the teaching it is removed from the syllabus.