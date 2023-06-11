Weeklong STC on ‘discretisation techniques’ concludes at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar: The weeklong Short-Term Course (STC) on Discretisation Techniques organised by Department of Mechanical Engineering, concluded on Sunday at National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar.
A statement of NIT Srinagar issued here said that the STC focused on discretisation techniques, included Finite Element Method (FEM), Finite Volume Method (FVM), and Finite Difference Method (FDM).
The STC was held in an online mode, providing participants with a comprehensive understanding of various discretization techniques widely used in engineering and scientific applications.
Director NIT Srinagar Prof Sudhakar Yedla was the Chief Patron of the STC. Institute’s Registrar Prof Syed Kaiser Bukhari, Dean Research and Consultancy Prof. M F Wani, Dean Faculty Welfare, Prof G A Harmain were the Patrons of the STC.
The Head of the department Prof. Adnan Qayoum was the Chairman of the STC. Ved Prakash served as the convener, ensuring smooth coordination and management throughout the event.
Mohsin Khan and Manoj Kumar were the coordinators who worked tirelessly to make this STC a resounding success. Their expertise and dedication were instrumental in providing participants with an enriching learning experience. The valedictory session of the STC was presided over by the Director NIT Srinagar, Prof Sudhakar Yedla, who was the chief guest on the occasion.
He appreciated the efforts and dedication of the organizing committee for undertaking this significant endeavour. The Director recognized the value of such specialized courses in enhancing the knowledge and skills of the participants.
“Short-term courses are beneficial for the participants to enhance their skills and stay up-to-date with industry trends. These courses focus on specialized technical skills and developing expertise in respective areas,” Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Yedla said.
In his message, Dean R&C Prof Wani said STC's was designed to provide participants with exposure to the latest developments in the field of Mechanical Engineering.
"NIT is committed to serve as a platform for sharing knowledge and imparting skills through STC, workshops, skill development programs,” he said.
In his message, Institute’s Registrar Prof Syed Kaiser Bukhari also appreciated MME department for organising this STC. The institute is committed to take all possible steps to empower society, he said.
Prof Bukhari said the institute plans to keep organising these programs in future also with full vigor.
Head of the Department Prof Adnan Qayoum congratulated the organising team for their efforts in organising and executing this short-term course on discretisation techniques.
“The response from the participants was overwhelmingly positive, and they found the course extremely valuable for their professional careers,” he said.
Prof Adnan said the short-term course witnessed a significant level of success and received commendable feedback from the participants. The course content was meticulously designed to cover both theoretical concepts and practical applications of FEM, FVM, and FDM, he said.
The participants expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to interact with the esteemed experts and gain insights into the latest advancements in discretization techniques.
The experts who delivered lectures were faculty members from reputed institutes like IITs, NITs and R&D organisations. They guided the participants and were highly knowledgeable and experienced in their respective fields.
Convener of the workshop, Ved Prakash said during the STC, participants gained a comprehensive understanding of FEM, FDM, and FVM.
“They learned to apply these methods to solve PDEs and simulate physical systems and got hands-on experience using simulation software to advance their research and professional careers,” he said.