Weeklong STC on ‘discretisation techniques’ concludes at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar: The weeklong Short-Term Course (STC) on Discretisation Techniques organised by Department of Mechanical Engineering, concluded on Sunday at National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar.

A statement of NIT Srinagar issued here said that the STC focused on discretisation techniques, included Finite Element Method (FEM), Finite Volume Method (FVM), and Finite Difference Method (FDM).

The STC was held in an online mode, providing participants with a comprehensive understanding of various discretization techniques widely used in engineering and scientific applications.

Director NIT Srinagar Prof Sudhakar Yedla was the Chief Patron of the STC. Institute’s Registrar Prof Syed Kaiser Bukhari, Dean Research and Consultancy Prof. M F Wani, Dean Faculty Welfare, Prof G A Harmain were the Patrons of the STC.

The Head of the department Prof. Adnan Qayoum was the Chairman of the STC. Ved Prakash served as the convener, ensuring smooth coordination and management throughout the event.

Mohsin Khan and Manoj Kumar were the coordinators who worked tirelessly to make this STC a resounding success. Their expertise and dedication were instrumental in providing participants with an enriching learning experience. The valedictory session of the STC was presided over by the Director NIT Srinagar, Prof Sudhakar Yedla, who was the chief guest on the occasion.