Work on GDC Kotranka fails to start after getting sanctioned in Feb 2019

Rajouri: Sanctioned three and half years ago and being run from the building of Government Higher Secondary School since then, construction work of building of Government Degree College Kotranka is yet to start despite the foundation stone being laid on the project twice. Over the delay students of the college and locals held a protest on Tuesday.

The announcement for establishment and opening of the degree college at Kotranka was made by Jammu and Kashmir Government through an official order issued vide office order number 48-HE-2019 on 05/02/2019.

This order was issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Government in reference with the State Administrative Council decision taken on 14-01-2019. In this order, Jammu and Kashmir ordered establishment of forty two degree colleges including one at Kotranka in Rajouri district. Officials further said that after the order for establishment of this college, the institution was started in the building of Government Higher Secondary School Kotranka and has been run from the school building since then.