Work takes hit as JKBOSE, JKSCERT remain headless

Srinagar: The delay in appointment of new Chairman JK Board of School Education (BOSE) and Director JKSCERT has taken a toll on the routine functioning of both the institutions.

Both the institutions are headless for the last more than three months post the completion of the two year term of former Chairperson JKBOSE Prof. Veena Pandita on June 30 this year. She was also holding the additional charge of Director JK SCERT.

Earlier on April 24, the School Education Department (SED) put the posts to advertisement following the constitution of two separate committees by the General Administration Department (GAD) for the appointment of the Chairman JK Board and Director JKSCERT.

The last date for applying for the post of Chairman JKBOSE and Director JKSCERT was fixed as May 25, 2022.