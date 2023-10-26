Workshop at BPS Baramulla seeks to overcome students’ disinterest to Physics, Mathematics

Baramulla: The Baramulla Public School (BPS) on Thursday hosted a science workshop aimed at tackling the apprehensions and disinterest many students harbour towards the subjects of physics and mathematics after completing their class 10th examinations.
The event, organised under the mentorship of the renowned physicist Prof H C Verma (Padma Shree), drew attention to the alarming disengagement students display when it comes to these critical subjects.
Prof. Verma, a celebrated physicist known for his groundbreaking contributions to the world of science and authorship of the widely acclaimed “Concepts of Physics” series, delivered an eye-opening discourse during the workshop.
He highlighted the growing fear and aversion amongst students when it comes to pursuing physics and mathematics at an advanced level.
In his speech, Prof Verma expressed concern over the disinterest and disengagement displayed by students and emphasised the vital role these subjects play in shaping their academic and career trajectories.
“The worsening situation is that students are shying away from physics and mathematics. This trend has far-reaching consequences not only for their academic journeys but also for the country’s progress in the fields of science, technology, and innovation,” he said.
Verma underscored the importance of inculcating a love for physics and mathematics from a young age. He recounted anecdotes illustrating that even children entering nursery classes already possess a basic understanding of the fundamental laws of physics.
He argued that this inherent curiosity and understanding should not diminish but rather grow and develop as the school children advance in their academic journey.
“Children, as young as nursery students, often display an innate curiosity and understanding of the basic laws of physics,” Verma said.
Verma’s speech was met with enthusiastic applause from the attending students in which he said “we should harness this curiosity and encourage them not to be afraid of these subjects once they reach class 10.”
The workshop aimed to ignite the curiosity and passion for physics and mathematics among the younger generation and emphasised the importance of nurturing their interest from an early age.
The workshop also featured demonstrations and experiments by using local equipments which are used in daily life. The demonstrations were designed to make the subjects more approachable and engaging for students and interlink the subject with their life.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Prof Verma, said the aim of the workshop was to ensure that students do not become overly reliant on textbooks and confined solely to them.
“The purpose of the workshop was to elucidate how to connect science with nature and integrate it into one’s life. The objective was to help them develop an internal connection and understanding of this amalgamation,” Prof Verma said.
He said that during his visit to Kashmir, he has observed that Kashmiri students exhibit superior analytical abilities and thinking power, and their innate curiosity is indeed a positive attribute.
“The fear of physics and mathematics subjects appears somewhat more pronounced in this region as compared to other regions. The issue is that there is fault in schooling throughout the nation, with a prevailing disconnect from life and nature in 90 to 95 percent of schools,” he said.
He said that students here exhibit above-average academic competence on a national scale, displaying a commendable IQ level and a willingness to excel when provided the opportunity.
“However, opportunities are not consistently afforded to them, contributing to a heightened sense of fear among the students,” he said.
About the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 he said people must remain positive about implementation of NEP-2020. “Ultimately, the success of this policy will depend on teachers, as they are the intermediaries through which the policy is delivered to students. Unless we can orient our teachers’ mindset to empower students with freedom, it is uncertain what the policy’s outcomes will be,” he said.