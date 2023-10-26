Workshop at BPS Baramulla seeks to overcome students’ disinterest to Physics, Mathematics

Baramulla: The Baramulla Public School (BPS) on Thursday hosted a science workshop aimed at tackling the apprehensions and disinterest many students harbour towards the subjects of physics and mathematics after completing their class 10th examinations.

The event, organised under the mentorship of the renowned physicist Prof H C Verma (Padma Shree), drew attention to the alarming disengagement students display when it comes to these critical subjects.

Prof. Verma, a celebrated physicist known for his groundbreaking contributions to the world of science and authorship of the widely acclaimed “Concepts of Physics” series, delivered an eye-opening discourse during the workshop.

He highlighted the growing fear and aversion amongst students when it comes to pursuing physics and mathematics at an advanced level.

In his speech, Prof Verma expressed concern over the disinterest and disengagement displayed by students and emphasised the vital role these subjects play in shaping their academic and career trajectories.

“The worsening situation is that students are shying away from physics and mathematics. This trend has far-reaching consequences not only for their academic journeys but also for the country’s progress in the fields of science, technology, and innovation,” he said.

Verma underscored the importance of inculcating a love for physics and mathematics from a young age. He recounted anecdotes illustrating that even children entering nursery classes already possess a basic understanding of the fundamental laws of physics.