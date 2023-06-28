Workshop cum hands-on session on virtual labs held at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar: The day-long workshop and hands-on session on virtual labs was organized on Wednesday by the Department of Physics, National Institute of Technology (NIT Srinagar) in collaboration with ITT Delhi on the campus.

The Virtual Labs project is an initiative of Ministry of Education, GOI under the aegis of National Mission on Education through Information and Communication Technology (NMEICT). This project is a group of 12 actively participating institutes and IIT Delhi is the coordinating institute.

The inaugural session of the workshop was presided over by Director NIT Srinagar Prof. (Dr) Sudhakar Yedla, who was Chief Guest on the occasion. A large number of students from Baramulla and other districts participated in the mega workshop.

The event was also graced by Dr M. A. Shah (HoD Physics), Er Prateek Sharma, Sr. Field Officer, IIT Delhi, Prof. GM Rather, Prof. Prince Ganai, Prof. Mohd. Ikram, Prof. Seemin Rubab, Dr.Vijay Kumar, Dr. Mohd Zubair Ansari (Coordinator Virtual Lab NIT Srinagar), and Dr Harkirat Singh were present on the occasion.