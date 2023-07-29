Workshop on advancements in Geotechnical engineering begins at NIT

Srinagar: The five-day workshop on “Advancements in Geotechnical and Foundation Engineering for Difficult Ground Conditions (AGFEDGC-2023)” began at National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar.

The workshop is being organised by the Department of Civil Engineering and is sponsored by Hydraulic and Industry Instruments (HEICO) Gold Sponsor, Aimil Ltd (Platinum Sponsor) and MACCAFERRI (General Sponsor).

Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Sudhakar Yedla is the Chief Patron of the workshop and the inaugural session was presided over by Dean R&C, Prof. (Dr.) M.F. Wani and Institute's Registrar, Prof. (Dr.) Syed Kaiser Bukhari was Special Guest in the session.