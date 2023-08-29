Workshop on Fundamentals of Network and System Administration concludes at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar: A five-day workshop on “Fundamentals of Network and System Administration” concluded at National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar. It was aimed to highlight journey through the intricacies of modern network and system management.

The mega event was organised by Computer Service Center, IET On-Campus NIT Srinagar and IEEE Student Branch NIT Srinagar in collaboration with Juniper Networks. It covered various topics related to System Administration, network administration and virtualization.

In his inaugural address, Prof. (Dr) Sudhakar Yedla, Director NIT Srinagar lauded the initiative for its forward-looking approach in bridging the gap between academia and industry.

He emphasised the significance of such collaborative endeavors that bridge the gap between academic knowledge and industry demands. Prof. Yedla highlighted the workshop’s potential to equip students with practical skills that will be invaluable in their careers.