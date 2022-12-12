Workshop on 'low-cost, no-cost' materials concludes at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar: The two day workshop on 'Low cost and No Cost' materials (LO CO & NO Co) for B. Tech students as envisaged in New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 concluded on Monday at PG Department of Physics, National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar.
Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal said such workshops are important for students to make them aware of their surroundings and introduce new ways of learning to gain desired information. “These things allow them to learn, absorb and experience things practically,” he said.
Prof. Sehgal emphasized that such exposure workshops should be held very frequently so that students are introduced to the practical working environment of the scientific world.
Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari lauded the role of the Physics Department and assured the support of the institute administration for such a student-friendly initiative in the future.
“Play way method workshops play a vital role in the overall development of students to gain practical knowledge. The groups were coordinated by the respective CRs. It will allow students to remember, learn and understand subjects for their lifetime,” he said.
Prof. Bukhari said such practical sessions are the need of the hour and it will explore more in-depth knowledge to the students.
HoD Physics Prof MA Shah emphasized the department would always encourage and facilitate such technical workshops and sessions.
He said during the workshop, Physics experiments that were done with everyday objects and low-cost techniques like: Surface tension, mechanical oscillations, waves, vibrations and thermal relaxation due to heat loss have been carried out.
"The quality of the results obtained with these low-cost setups is more sufficient for interpreting physics investigations at undergraduate level," he said.