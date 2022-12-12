Workshop on 'low-cost, no-cost' materials concludes at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar: The two day workshop on 'Low cost and No Cost' materials (LO CO & NO Co) for B. Tech students as envisaged in New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 concluded on Monday at PG Department of Physics, National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar.

Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal said such workshops are important for students to make them aware of their surroundings and introduce new ways of learning to gain desired information. “These things allow them to learn, absorb and experience things practically,” he said.

Prof. Sehgal emphasized that such exposure workshops should be held very frequently so that students are introduced to the practical working environment of the scientific world.