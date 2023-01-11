Workshop on scientific communication and report writing begins at SKUAST-K

Srinagar: An eight-day high-end workshop on “Enhancing Competence in Scientific Communication through Effective Report Writing & Presentation” was inaugurated today at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir’s Faculty Outreach Centre, FVSc&AH, Shuhama campus.
More than 25 postgraduate students from various universities are participating in the workshop organised by the SKUAST-K’s Division of Veterinary & Animal Husbandry Extension under the sponsorship of Science & Engineering Research Board Science & Engineering Research Board (SERB)’s Accelerate Vigyan Scheme.
Vice Chancellor SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, who was the chief guest at the inaugural function of the workshop, highlighted the importance of effective scientific communication for outreach of research.
He stressed on participants to make full use of various sessions of the workshop and up-grade their skills on different fronts of scientific communication through different activity-based engagements sessions.
Director Research SKUAST-K, Prof Sarfaraz Ahmad Wani, who was the guest of honour, highlighted the role of modern statistical tools and other factors involved in effective scientific communication. Dean FVSc&AH Prof Mohammad Tufail Banday talked in detail about the various themes of the workshop.
The workshop compendium, ‘Fundamentals of Communication in Science’ comprising the series of lectures to be delivered during the workshop was also released at the occasion.
Earlier Dr Shabeer Ahmad Hamdani, Assistant Professor Div. of Veterinary & Animal Husbandry Extension and the event organiser formally welcomed the participants while Dr Farooz A Lone Assistant Professor Div. of ARGO, gave a brief account of the workshop. Prof Abdul Hai , Head Division Veterinary & Animal Husbandry Extension & convener of the event proposed the formal Vote of thanks.