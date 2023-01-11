Workshop on scientific communication and report writing begins at SKUAST-K

Srinagar: An eight-day high-end workshop on “Enhancing Competence in Scientific Communication through Effective Report Writing & Presentation” was inaugurated today at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir’s Faculty Outreach Centre, FVSc&AH, Shuhama campus.

More than 25 postgraduate students from various universities are participating in the workshop organised by the SKUAST-K’s Division of Veterinary & Animal Husbandry Extension under the sponsorship of Science & Engineering Research Board Science & Engineering Research Board (SERB)’s Accelerate Vigyan Scheme.

Vice Chancellor SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, who was the chief guest at the inaugural function of the workshop, highlighted the importance of effective scientific communication for outreach of research.

He stressed on participants to make full use of various sessions of the workshop and up-grade their skills on different fronts of scientific communication through different activity-based engagements sessions.