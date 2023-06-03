Workshop on 'Stoma Care' organised at Aryans

Srinagar: With the aim to teach students theoretical and practical knowledge and for competent working around stoma, Aryans Institute of Nursing, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh organised a workshop at Aryans Campus.

The Chief Guest of the session was Prof. Bhupinder Kaur, Former Principal, University, college of Nursing, BFUHS, Faridkot, Punjab. Prof. Bhupinder Kaur while interacting said that Stoma care is a fundamental area of nursing practice that all registered nurses should have the competence to undertake.

Due to the increasing demand for good, effective stoma care, there are many courses and conferences focused on improving patient care and enhancing professional knowledge and skills, added Kaur.