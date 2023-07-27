Workshop on teaching of mathematics held at CUK

Srinagar: To make mathematics interesting and easy to learn, Central University of Kashmir (CUK), Ganderbal, National Institute of Technology, Srinagar and Punjab State Council for Science & Technology (PSCST) kick-started a four-day workshop on ‘Learning Mathematics through Origami’ for the school teachers of Kashmir at NIT Wednesday.
Inaugurating the event, CUK Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A. Ravinder Nath appreciated the efforts of organisers for holding the unique and interesting workshop, aimed at making teaching mathematics as an easy act at the elementary level.
HoD Deptt of Mathematics, Dr. Tanveer Jalal, introduced the participants and gave a brief about the purpose of the workshop.
Joint Director, PSCST, Dr. K.S. Bath, who is also the regional coordinator for science and mathematics popularization programs, highlighted the importance of the workshop and its long lasting impact on the teaching of mathematics.
Master resource person Shri V.S.S. Shastry, deliberated upon various basic theorems and principles of Mathematics which can be taught to the students by using simple cutting techniques.
Dean and Head Mathematics Deptt, CUK, Prof Wali Mohammad Shah, apprised the audience about the alarming situation of ever decreasing number of students opting for Mathematics as a subject after 10th class. He said that some concrete initiatives need to be taken immediately for igniting the interest in Mathematics among the school-going children and for that purpose “we need to focus upon simplifying the techniques of teaching Mathematics and making it more interesting and amusing to which Origami is a viable option.” He appreciated the role of the Director NIT, HoD Prof. Tanveer Jalal besides Prof. A Liman for their overwhelming support in organizing the workshop and thanked the Director School Education for deputing the teachers.