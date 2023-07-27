Workshop on teaching of mathematics held at CUK

Srinagar: To make mathematics interesting and easy to learn, Central University of Kashmir (CUK), Ganderbal, National Institute of Technology, Srinagar and Punjab State Council for Science & Technology (PSCST) kick-started a four-day workshop on ‘Learning Mathematics through Origami’ for the school teachers of Kashmir at NIT Wednesday.

Inaugurating the event, CUK Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A. Ravinder Nath appreciated the efforts of organisers for holding the unique and interesting workshop, aimed at making teaching mathematics as an easy act at the elementary level.

HoD Deptt of Mathematics, Dr. Tanveer Jalal, introduced the participants and gave a brief about the purpose of the workshop.

Joint Director, PSCST, Dr. K.S. Bath, who is also the regional coordinator for science and mathematics popularization programs, highlighted the importance of the workshop and its long lasting impact on the teaching of mathematics.