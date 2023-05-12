World Bank-funded IDP NAHEP annual review meet begins in Srinagar

Srinagar: Vice Chancellors from the country's top 26 Agriculture Universities (AUs) and institutions along with the top brass of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) are on a two-day visit to Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir to review the IDP component of the World Bank-funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP).

Deputy Director General Education ICAR and National Director NAHEP, Dr RC Agrawal, national coordinators of NAHEP, Dr P Ramasundaram and Dr Hema Tripathi, top officials of ICAR, principal and co-principal investigators from IDP universities and officers are taking part in the annual review meeting, which is being held for the first time, outside ICAR headquarters New Delhi, at Srinagar.

The World Bank-funded NAHEP formulated by ICAR with a total cost of Rs 1100 crore aims to develop resources and mechanisms for supporting infrastructure, faculty and student advancement, and providing means for better governance and management of agricultural universities to raise the standard of current agricultural education in the country. The Institutional Development Plan (IDP) component of NAHEP envisions orienting agricultural education towards entrepreneurship and job creation and bringing it on par with the global agriculture education standards.

SKUAST-K, which was awarded Rs 29-cr grant under the project in 2019, has emerged as a top-performing university and has been described as the torchbearer in achieving the project objectives.

Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir A Ganai, while welcoming the leaders of the country’s top agricultural universities to Kashmir and SKUAST-K, thanked ICAR for supporting the university under NAHEP for re-modelling its agri-education as per global standards to make it industry and farm relevant. He said all agricultural institutions are working for societal transformation, and improving the quality of life of people. Prof Ganai said under the NAHEP universities are re-modelling agricultural education to make the country a ‘Vishwa Guru’ and Knowledge superpower, and the 3rd largest economy in the world.