[ World Environment Week ] KU’s North Campus holds multiple environment conservation events

Srinagar: The National Service Scheme wing at the north Campus, University of Kashmir, organised multiple events as part of the World Environment Week celebrations, including a community awareness campaign at Delina, Baramulla.

Scores of NSS volunteers from the campus highlighted the need to stop plastic pollution during their interaction with the people.

They also informed the people about the hazardous effects of plastic pollution and advocated for adopting eco-friendly approaches, minimising the use of polythene bags and switching over to alternatives like use of jute and paper bags.

The NSS volunteers also interacted with students of Government Secondary Institute, Delina, Baramulla.

Under Mission LiFE (Life style for Environment), the students, staff and NSS volunteers also took the LiFE pledge to play an active role to protect the environment and contribute in combating environmental degradation.