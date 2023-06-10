[ World Environment Week ] KU’s North Campus holds multiple environment conservation events

Srinagar: The National Service Scheme wing at the north Campus, University of Kashmir, organised multiple events as part of the World Environment Week celebrations, including a community awareness campaign at Delina, Baramulla.
Scores of NSS volunteers from the campus highlighted the need to stop plastic pollution during their interaction with the people.
They also informed the people about the hazardous effects of plastic pollution and advocated for adopting eco-friendly approaches, minimising the use of polythene bags and switching over to alternatives like use of jute and paper bags.
The NSS volunteers also interacted with students of Government Secondary Institute, Delina, Baramulla.
Under Mission LiFE (Life style for Environment), the students, staff and NSS volunteers also took the LiFE pledge to play an active role to protect the environment and contribute in combating environmental degradation.
A day-long seminar was also held on the theme "Beat Plastic Pollution", while other key activities included a painting competition, an essay competition, a symposium, and an environmental quiz. Students from different departments actively participated in these activities and shared their ideas on curbing plastic pollution.
Prof Bashir Ahmad Ganai, Director, North Campus, and Dr Humaira Qadri, Head, Department of Environment Sciences, Government Degree College, Baramulla in their speeches enlightened the audience with research-based facts on plastic pollution.
Prof Bashir impressed upon the youth to act as catalysts of change and channelise their energies and enthusiasm to protect the environment.
In the valedictory session, first three position-holders were felicitated with certificates and medals by Coordinators of different departments. Dr Farooq Ahmad, NSS Programme Officer conducted the proceedings and Dr Maleeha Gul presented the vote of thanks.
The environment week event was coordinated by Bilal Ahmad Kaloo, Programme Officer, NSS.