WORLD OZONE DAY | Inter college symposium organised

Rajouri: The Eco- Club and Literary and Cultural committee of Government Post Graduate College Rajouri joined hands with the J&K Science, Technology and Innovation Council of Department of Science and Technology to celebrate World Ozone Day.
The highlight of the event was an inter college symposium focused on the theme “Fixing the ozone layer and Reducing Climate Change.”
The symposium witnessed the participation of students from six different colleges in Rajouri district.
The event was chaired by Principal Dr Shamim Ahmed Azad and coordinated by Dr Mohd Saleem Wani as the convenor, D. Junaid Jazib as the organizing secretary and several other colleagues from the college.
A team of senior faculty members, including Dr Bashir Ahmed, Head of the Physics department, Dr Shameem Akhter, Head of the Zoology department and Dr Ashiq Hussain from the Department of Botany served as judges for the symposium.
They were assisted by Prof Amjad Bhatti for time management while the proceedings of the dais were conducted by Dr Masood Ahmed and Dr Florence Chand.
Dr Junaid Jazib, HoD Environmental Sciences presented the formal vote of thanks.
Other prominent dignitaries present in the event include Prof Javed Mughal, Vice Principal, Prof Asadullah Khan staff secretary, Dr Naseem Ahmed NSS Programme Officer, Dr Tufail Ahmed, Prof Salma Farooq, Prof Altaf, Prof Ram Kishore, Prof Satish, Anuj Bali, Chief Librarian, Shavish Vaid, and many others.
Iram Ghafoor of GDC Rajouri, Mohammad Asif of GDC Doongi and Riya Kapoor of GDC Nowshera bagged first, second and third prizes in the symposium contest respectively.
Similarly, the consolation prizes were won by Sahiba Naz of GDC Rajouri, Hasim Malik of GDC Darhal and Mohammad Basharat of GDC Kotranka.
The symposium provided a platform for students to showcase their knowledge and understanding of the importance of fixing the ozone layer and reducing climate change.
Participants engaged in stimulating discussions and presented insightful research papers and presentations. The event served as a great learning opportunity for both the participants and the audience.