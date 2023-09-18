WORLD OZONE DAY | Inter college symposium organised

Rajouri: The Eco- Club and Literary and Cultural committee of Government Post Graduate College Rajouri joined hands with the J&K Science, Technology and Innovation Council of Department of Science and Technology to celebrate World Ozone Day.

The highlight of the event was an inter college symposium focused on the theme “Fixing the ozone layer and Reducing Climate Change.”

The symposium witnessed the participation of students from six different colleges in Rajouri district.

The event was chaired by Principal Dr Shamim Ahmed Azad and coordinated by Dr Mohd Saleem Wani as the convenor, D. Junaid Jazib as the organizing secretary and several other colleagues from the college.