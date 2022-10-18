WORLD SCIENTIST AND UNIVERSITY RANKINGS 2023 | JU professor figures among Stanford University’s list

Jammu: Director Department of Lifelong Learning, University of Jammu (JU), Prof Kavita Suri has figured among the World Scientist and University Rankings 2023 list compiled by Stanford University of USA.

Prof Suri is among over 20 JU teachers who have been indexed in this list.

Stanford University scientists have created a database of top-cited scientists that provides standardized information on citation, h-index, co-authorship adjusted hm-index, citations to papers in different authorship positions, and a computer indicator (c-score).