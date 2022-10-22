‘Worrisome figure of 256.6 million illiterates mandated national intervention’

Jammu: Underlining the importance of New India Literacy Program (NILP) for adult education, Principal Secretary, School Education, Alok Kumar, said that the worrisome figure of 256.6 million for the number of illiterates in the age range of 15 and older revealed in the 2011 census called for a national intervention.

Principal Secretary, who also holds the charge of Director State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), stated this against the backdrop of five-day workshop on resource creation for adult education, jointly organised by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), New Delhi, and the SCERT. The workshop concluded at the SCERT auditorium at Bemina on Friday.