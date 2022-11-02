Xavier Aptitude Test to be held on January 8 next year

Srinagar: India’s second largest MBA/PGDM programme of Xavier Aptitude Test will be held on January 8 next year.

For more than 73 years XLRI has been conducting the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT), a national-level aptitude test for MBA/ PGDM admissions.

XAT is one of the oldest and the second-largest exams for MBA/PGDM admissions in India. It is conducted in 80+ cities across India. XAT 2023 will be conducted on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Applications, sample papers and topper tips are available on xatonline.in. XLRI conducts XAT on behalf of XAMI.