Xavier Aptitude Test to be held on January 8 next year

Srinagar: India’s second largest MBA/PGDM programme of Xavier Aptitude Test will be held on January 8 next year.
For more than 73 years XLRI has been conducting the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT), a national-level aptitude test for MBA/ PGDM admissions.
XAT is one of the oldest and the second-largest exams for MBA/PGDM admissions in India. It is conducted in 80+ cities across India. XAT 2023 will be conducted on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Applications, sample papers and topper tips are available on xatonline.in. XLRI conducts XAT on behalf of XAMI.
XAMI members comprises highly esteemed management institutes such as XLRI, XIM Bhubaneshwar, XISS, XIME and 8 other institutes.
In the recent developments, XLRI has increased seats in PGDM (BM) courses at campuses- Jamshedpur from 180 to 240 and Delhi from 120 to 180 and this year onwards .XAT exam will be held in the afternoon slot from 2.00 PM to 5.10 PM. This change was based on the feedback from the students who had to travel distances to reach the XAT exam center.