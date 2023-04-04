Youme Azad commemorated at Abdul Ahad Azad Memorial Degree College Bemina

Srinagar: Youme Azad was commemorated at Abdul Ahad Azad Memorial Degree College Bemina (Cluster University Srinagar.)

The event was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor Cluster University Prof (Dr.) Qayyum Hussain. This event was organised by the Abdul Ahad Azad Chair GDC Bemina. On this occasion, three papers were presented by the experts, which highlighted the life and the works of legendary poet. Vice Chancellor congratulated the coordinator of the chair Dr Shaista Ahmad and appreciated her hard work. He also stressed on the need to lay emphasis on research and translation of his work. The welcome address was delivered by Prof Fauzia Durrrani. Vice principal, GDC Bemina. Other dignitaries who spoke on the occasion were Prof. Mushtaq Ahmad Lone Dean/Academics),Prof Khursheed Ahmad Mir (Registrar), Dr Deeba Sarmad, Dean Humanities and Liberal Arts.

Dr Shaista Ahmad while conducting the program, thanked the Vice Chancellor for establishing this chair in GDC Bemina. Dr Behjat Huma presented the voted of thanks.