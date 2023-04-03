Youth power to drive Country’s G20 agenda: KU VC

Srinagar: The Vice Chancellor Kashmir University (KU) Prof Nilofer Khan on Monday stated that youth power can drive Country’s G20 agenda noting that young students coming out from universities and colleges have to become ambassadors of the message of country’s G20 agenda, which concerns the future of youth.
The VC KU was speaking as the Guest of Honour during the 36th Convocation of IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar celebrated at Gandhi Bhawan of Kashmir University.
“Today’s Convocation is being held at a time when our country is celebrating the youth power under the aegis of G-20 Presidency. It is a great opportunity for young students coming out from universities and colleges to become ambassadors of the message of the country's G20 agenda, which concerns the future of youth,” she said.
She said universities should break the traditional shackles of education and produce not merely graduates having degrees in their hand, but scholars, thinkers and scientists who can contribute in making lives of people, especially those from underprivileged sections of society, better.
“This is why universities in the country are today undergoing a rapid transformation with implementation of the flagship National Education Policy-2020,” she said.
She said the faculty in higher education institutions has a great responsibility to shoulder noting that it was an era of innovations and entrepreneurship, of 21st century skills, of Artificial Intelligence and Machine-Learning, and of multidisciplinary and trans-disciplinary education.
“This calls upon academics to revisit the teaching-learning practices and pedagogies to stay relevant within and beyond their classrooms,” she said.
The VC KU said the teachers should not find themselves wanting for answers in classrooms which the students may be knowing in advance with rapid technological advancements and newer challenges like ‘ChatGPT’ which qualifies even high-end examinations in the world.
“To meet these new and unique challenges, it is important for universities to collaborate and shun the age-old practice of working in isolation,” she said, adding that the theme of country’s G20 Presidency “One Earth, One Family, One Future” underlines the need for academic institutions in a particular region to share their resources, infrastructure and facilities so that very localised problems are taken up for joint research, especially related to environment conservation and social issues.
“There is no escape route from building institutional tie-ups to realise these goals,” said.
She said NEP-2020 lays great emphasis on Open and Distance Mode Learning to enable students from downtrodden sections of society to have equitable access to education.
“Students who may not be able to pursue higher education in regular mode have ample opportunities to study through Open Learning with all resources available at their fingertips,” she said.
The VC KU said educational institutions have to gear up to meet such challenge and make greater use of technology to further promote open learning so that education reaches the last person standing in queue.
She meanwhile congratulated all the students who were awarded with their degrees and medals on the 36th Convocation.
“You all will secure a dignified space for yourself in this world which is full of opportunities,” she asked the students.