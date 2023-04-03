Youth power to drive Country’s G20 agenda: KU VC

Srinagar: The Vice Chancellor Kashmir University (KU) Prof Nilofer Khan on Monday stated that youth power can drive Country’s G20 agenda noting that young students coming out from universities and colleges have to become ambassadors of the message of country’s G20 agenda, which concerns the future of youth.

The VC KU was speaking as the Guest of Honour during the 36th Convocation of IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar celebrated at Gandhi Bhawan of Kashmir University.

“Today’s Convocation is being held at a time when our country is celebrating the youth power under the aegis of G-20 Presidency. It is a great opportunity for young students coming out from universities and colleges to become ambassadors of the message of the country's G20 agenda, which concerns the future of youth,” she said.

She said universities should break the traditional shackles of education and produce not merely graduates having degrees in their hand, but scholars, thinkers and scientists who can contribute in making lives of people, especially those from underprivileged sections of society, better.