Faizan introduces European style camping agency in Sonamarg

With an aim to bring innovations, experience into tourism services, Sheen Woods Resorts, has set up a unique camping agency at Sarbal area in health resort Sonamarg, offering a wide range of experiences and quality to the people.

'Sheen Woods Resorts' has set up a unique type of camping, which is a European concept introduced in Kashmir.

Commonly known as Glamping, the camping has fully insulated multiple layered tents with raised concrete bases which makes one feel at home and the breathtaking and panoramic view of snow clad mountains, river Sindh flowing nearby gives a wonderful experience to share.

“We believe in quality, and always try to do something different”. Faizan Mantoo, the owner of the Sheen Woods Resorts said.

He said that the camping set up at Sarbal area of Sonamarg is something unique, and that it has been done to bring innovations into the tourism sector.

“Though this experience is full of risk and needs a huge investment, still we move ahead to offer something new and innovative to the people, particularly our customers worth sharing,” Faizan said.

Our motto remains to satisfy our customers by providing the best and unique type of experience, he said.

“If you deliver the right experience (either ‘service’ or ‘transformational’) where your guests find exactly what they want for what exactly or less than they’re willing to invest, you’ll have satisfied guests.” he said.

The resort has erected ten tents and a lounge cum restaurant giving a beautiful shape and look to the place.

During the stay here, The Glamping or Glamour camping provides comfortable bedding and cotton linens, private in room bathroom with hot shower, private verandah and sun beds, bathroom amenities all in one to its customers.

Sheen Woods Resorts also offers different outdoor activities including Trekking, Sightseeing and Trout fishing (Angling) to its clients .

During a night stay in the resort, many entertaining activities like Bonfire, Campfire, music programme take place during the evening hours which makes the stay more memorable.

Many people who stayed at the resort shared about their experience and with regards to the Glamour Camping at Sarbal Sonamarg.

“We like the concept, services and hospitality here, adding that it will remain a memorable experience to me,” Deepali, a tourist from Delhi said.

Another tourist from Bangalore, Rajesh Sharma, who was staying at the Sheen Woods Resorts, shared his views and experience, saying that this is a nice and unique concept.

“It is a great concept, an incredible experience and more over well executed” Rajesh said.