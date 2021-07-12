Govt vibrantly working to revamp entrepreneurship landscape in J&K, says LG

Government is “vibrantly” working to change the entrepreneurship landscape across Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha told Greater Kashmir today.

In an exclusive candid chat with this newspaper, the Lieutenant Governor, said that several officers have been put to the task of exploring the possibilities of expanding the entrepreneurship landscape of Jammu and Kashmir—giving wings to the aspirations of the people, especially youngsters.

“I see a lot of pro-people schemes reaching the ground and I am sure these will bring some positive developments in the region,” he said. “We are mapping the developmental needs and also linking arranging avenues for the youth to avail several benefits for launching their career in any of the trades they choose,” he added.