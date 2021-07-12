Govt vibrantly working to revamp entrepreneurship landscape in J&K, says LG

Government is “vibrantly” working to change the entrepreneurship landscape across Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha told Greater Kashmir today.
In an exclusive candid chat with this newspaper, the Lieutenant Governor, said that several officers have been put to the task of exploring the possibilities of expanding the entrepreneurship landscape of Jammu and Kashmir—giving wings to the aspirations of the people, especially youngsters.
“I see a lot of pro-people schemes reaching the ground and I am sure these will bring some positive developments in the region,” he said. “We are mapping the developmental needs and also linking arranging avenues for the youth to avail several benefits for launching their career in any of the trades they choose,” he added.
Regarding empowering the artisans across Jammu Kashmir region, the LG said that there are a number of schemes, both centrally sponsored and the schemes run by the union territory that are aimed at to empower handicraft, handloom artisans and improve living standards of present and future generations of our artists.
“Our artisans need a special treatment and we are doing our bit to revamp the clusters for their overall growth,” he said. “Government’s innovative interventions are getting visible with each passing day and we are finding scientific linkages to exhibit their arts and crafts to the world,” he said.
The Lieutenant Governor in a brief interview said that the government was laying “focus” attention on ‘up-skilling of the youth in various sectors.”
He said that the Skill Development department is being integrated with Youth clubs, besides exploring various modalities to hone the ability of the talented youth of J&K by taking the initiatives under skill development to grass root level.
Regarding the wool and silk sector in Jammu and Kashmir, the LG said that several high-end projects are underway which according to him would give new impetus to the developmental scenario in the region. He said “all such activities are going to hugely impact the peaceful environment.”
“We need a peaceful environment to operate and make a big difference in the overall developmental graph of the union territory,” he hoped, adding “We are also working on improving market linkages and creating sustainable ties with national and international players. The newly inaugurated centre will provide a direct market for 80,000 Kgs of locally produced wool annually, thus benefiting 1600 sheep rearing families.”
It may be recalled that the government has announced that Jammu and Kashmir districts would get youth centres for skill upgradation and “amusement.” With additional central sponsored funding of Rs 200 crore, Lieutenant Governor led government is all set to establish several district youth centres (DYCs) in order to connect the young population with several public outreach programmes. He said that necessary directions have been passed for ensuring on the ground effective implementation of skill development related schemes envisioned by the Central and the UT Government.