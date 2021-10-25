NITI Aayog’s Women Entrepreneurship Platform calls for entries for WTI Awards

In its fifth year since inception, the Women Transforming India Awards (WTI) 2021 will celebrate the contribution of woman entrepreneurs towards ''Sashakt aur Samarath Bharat'' — by building self-sufficient businesses and/or overcoming challenges via unique business solutions, the NITI Aayog said in a statement.

The WTI Awards is the NITI Aayog''s endeavour to recognise and celebrate stories of exceptional women change-makers from across India, it said adding that since 2018, the WTI Awards have been hosted under the aegis of the Women Entrepreneurship Platform with a focus on ''women and entrepreneurship''.