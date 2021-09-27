‘Small Business Support’ initiative to support start-ups

As per the handout, the project will support 10 businesses with a seed capital of around 1.5 lakh per unit besides legal and technical assistance, marketing, accounting guidance and training.

“The goal is to curb the growing unemployment in the state and empower youth to start their own ventures without any dependency on government jobs.The knowledge partners of the project are Tata Institute of Social Sciences(TISS),Mumbai and NIT Srinagar.”

The panelists of the event are Prof Satyajit Majumdar-Dean, School of Management and Labour Studies, at TISS, Sujay dixit-Vice President (Incubation & Excellence) at TISS and Prof. Saad Parvaiz-Associate Professor at NIT Srinagar.All The three panelists hold expertise and vast experience in the field of incubation, innovation and social entrepreneurship. The project will serve as a stepping stone in enhancing the entrepreneurial sense among the young aspiring entrepreneurs. Day 1 of the event saw 10 finalists presenting their ideas to the panel of experts.

It’s pertinent to mention that a total of 154 applicants had applied for the support, out of which 21 will present their ideas in the two-day event. The applications were received from all the districts of Kashmir region. After the presentation round the finalized candidates will attend a training workshop facilitated by TISS team to enhance their entrepreneurial skills.