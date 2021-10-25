Small towns will write next chapter of India’s startup story

Naropa Fellowship, co-founded by Drukpa Thuksey Rinpoche and Pramath Raj Sinha is a Ladakh-based fellowship programme aimed at creating environmentally and socially conscious entrepreneurs from the Himalayan region.

"Small towns in India will write the next chapter of India''s startup story & I''m delighted to extend my support to this momentum, through an initial pledge of INR 1CR equity-free grant & mentorship to entrepreneurs across India-starting with 4 fantastic startups from @TheNaropa," Agarwal said in a tweet.