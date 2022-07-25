'Social media augments Grooming Industry's growth in Kashmir'

“Why would a customer choose us if they are getting the same service everywhere? We tried to give world-class service and that too at affordable prices. Another thing that sets us apart is that every professional that is working with us is trained in this profession from outside the valley. There are experts for each kind of makeover,” Mehwish added. She said that it took them months to ensure that all the professionals, equipment, location, and other aspect are top-notch.

“Another important thing is that there are many fake products in the market which are being passed as the original. As our products are bought directly from the companies under Geetanjali's supervision, that ensures that we have top-notch products. People come to us for their special occasions and they want value for their money. We are here to give the same,” she said. The duo said that they are trying their best to give top-notch service to brides, grooms, and other people on their special occasions. They said that from facial service, hair, makeup, and other things, they are here to provide the best services. They said that in the journey, they were very lucky to have the support of the franchise owners, locals of Kashmir, their friends, and their family. Mehwish said that every friend and family member helped them through suggestions and other ways.