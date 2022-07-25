Success tale of Ashiq's hi-density planting

Dejected about not being chosen for a government position, Ashiq resolved to create his high-density apple orchard after finding inspiration in his neighbour, who had done so in 2018.

“I met my neighbour and inquired about various pros and cons of high-density apple trees. He encouraged me to go for it but added that I would have to register in the horticulture department for setting up my unit,” Ashiq Hussain told Greater Kashmir. “I had developed a passion for growing high-density apple trees and by registering in the horticulture department meant that I had to wait for next year so I decided to buy the plants from a private firm,” he added.