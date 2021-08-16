Tech startups come of age

While the pandemic-hit 2020 saw the emergence of 11 new unicorns (Unacademy, Pine Labs, FirstCry, Zenoti, Nykaa, Postman, Zerodha, Razorpay, Cars24, Dailyhunt and Glance), the year 2021 has already witnessed a whopping 21 startups which are now valued at more than $1 billion.

The 21 startups have raised over $20 billion to date. This month, BharatPe, Mindtickle, upGrad and CoinDCX entered the unicorn club, scripting a never-seen-before rally in the country.

Taking the success story further, India is going through a tech IPO (initial public offering) boom as it commemorates the 75 years of Independence.



From Zomato and Paytm to online insurance marketplace Policybazaar, from logistics services company Delhivery to fashion platform Nykaa and Car Trade Tech, it is raining IPOs from the startup and unicorn club in the country.



According to a Nasscom-Zinnov report, India is on track to have a 50-plus strong unicorn club this year, after adding over 1,600 tech startups in 2020.



"Covid-19 has accelerated digital adoption and the shift to online in the country. This has created new opportunities for tech start-ups that are capitalising on this opportunity with rapid digital acceleration and a shift to software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based solutions," according to the report.



According to Prabhu Ram, Head, Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), at Gurgaon-based CyberMedia Research (CMR), the golden age of Indian startups is here -- from consumer apps to spacetech, from edtech to mobility -- originating not just in the traditional startup hotspots, but in the small towns of ‘Aspirational India' as well.

"What is remarkable is the success that women entrepreneurs have scripted, against all odds, and their contribution to job creation and economic growth," Ram told IANS.