Framing of Solar System

‘Moreover, He Comprehended in his design the sky, and it has been (as) smoke. He said to it and to the earth: ‘’Come ye together willingly or unwillingly. They said, ‘’We do come (together) in willing obedience’’ (41:11)

‘He Comprehended’ the Quranic idiom ‘Istawa’ in its elaboration is taken to mean that ‘‘His design Comprehended the heavens (Samaaa)’ to emphasise the fact heavens were not eternal or co-eternal with Him (Allah) but were a part of His design, a compliment to the creation of earth, where his supreme creations—human beings dwelt.

As per Quranic revelations, while earth was being shaped, sky existed as smoke or vapour or stream—the primeval matter without a definite order shape or symmetry, the state defined as Chaos, as opposed to Cosmos in Greek cosmogony. The primeval matter condensed into gases, liquids or solids.

We may keep in mind that while earth was framed in four days, it took two days to shape the sky, in divine timing however the day could be as much as fifty thousand years, as stands noted in the Holy Verse:

‘’The angels and the Spirit ascend unto Him in a day, the measure whereof is (as) fifty thousand years (70:4)

The conjecture in coming together of the earth and the sky willingly or unwillingly could be because of some physical forces pulling them apart, hence unwilling to join, however these forces could by dominated by forces making them willing partners to shape the solar system, as per the divine command. It is for physicists to explain the great mysteries of nature, forming what in Quranic idiom is called ‘Afaq’ the realm of science in conjunction with ‘Anfas’ the philosophy of working of nature.