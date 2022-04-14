Friday Focus | Fasting: a measure of self-restraint not self-torture

‘’O ye who believe! fasting is prescribed to you as it was prescribed to those before you, that ye may (learn) self-restraint----(2:183)

Fasting being prescribed for pre-Islamic Ummahs’ does not translate to mean that it was contextually the same or had the same form as was prescribed for Muslims, however it could be said that the principle of self-restraint held true in case of pre-Islamic Ummahs’. The variation was marked in number of days prescribed for fasting, as also in its timing, manner as well. A different regimen was prescribed with a different set of do’s and don’ts.