The principle is the same for all organisms. That is to say, cells can continue their activity only by the virtue of hydrogen. Researches in cellular chemistry have shown that all electrical processes are sustained through lysosomes [membrane-bound organelle (one of several structures in the cell with specialized function) found in nearly all animal cells] and water ions in the cell. Again, all chemical processes are carried through the medium of water ions in the cellular laboratories; we call mitochondria [an organelle in the cell].

It is also known on empirical basis that water molecule remains in the body for 7-14 days and is then ejected, being replaced by fresh water ions which contribute renewed vitality. It is precisely for this reason that organisms cannot tolerate dehydration. A cell is healthy if the water ions within it and surrounding it are balanced. In general energy is needed for continuation of vitality; this energy is obtained by the exchange of ions.