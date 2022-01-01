1 arrested for radicalising youth to join terror ranks: NIA

The case relates to a conspiracy hatched for radicalising, motivating and recruiting youngsters of Jammu and Kashmir to effect violent activities in the Union Territory and other parts of the country by Sajjad Gul, Salim Rehmani alias Abu Saad and Saifullah Sajid Jutt, who are commanders of the TRF, a shadow organisation of the banned Lashkar-e-Toiba terror outfit.