1 civilian killed in militant attack; 24 injured

“Today a grenade attack took place in the market near Amira Kadal bridge at around 4:20 pm,” police said. “In this act of terror, one senior citizen from Nowhatta succumbed to injuries while one woman is critically injured and is battling for life,” police said. “Besides, 24 other persons including 23 civilians and 1 policeman have received splinter injuries but are out of danger.”

“In light of this terrorist act of grenade throwing in the busy Sunday Market near Amira Kadal bridge, all civilians are requested to be vigilant and report any suspected activity to thwart the nefarious designs of terrorists,” police said. “Efforts are underway to nab the culprits behind the attack.”