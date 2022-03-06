1 civilian killed in militant attack; 24 injured

Srinagar, Mar 6: A civilian was killed, a 24-year-old woman critically injured while over two dozen others, including a policeman were wounded in a grenade explosion at Hari Singh High Street (HSHS) Srinagar on Sunday evening. Police identified the slain civilian as Muhammad Aslam Makhdoomi (71) from Makhdoom Sahib area of Srinagar. Police said the 24-year-old woman is critically injured and is battling for life at SMHS Hospital. The condition of other injured, being treated in premier SMHS Hospital is being stated to be stable. The grenade was tossed at a security forces party which missed the target and exploded near the busy Amira Kadal bridge. The area witnessed a huge rush of people as shoppers thronged the Sunday Market.
The impact of the explosion was such that people in nearby Lal Chowk and Jehangir Chowk left for safer places.
This was the second such incident in the last 6 weeks in the Hari Singh High Street area.
“Today a grenade attack took place in the market near Amira Kadal bridge at around 4:20 pm,” police said. “In this act of terror, one senior citizen from Nowhatta succumbed to injuries while one woman is critically injured and is battling for life,” police said. “Besides, 24 other persons including 23 civilians and 1 policeman have received splinter injuries but are out of danger.”
“In light of this terrorist act of grenade throwing in the busy Sunday Market near Amira Kadal bridge, all civilians are requested to be vigilant and report any suspected activity to thwart the nefarious designs of terrorists,” police said. “Efforts are underway to nab the culprits behind the attack.”
Police identified the injured as Jan Muhammad (22), Mehraj u Din (55) of Soitang, Nimba Abass (15) of Kulgam, Ghulam Muhammad (55) of Baghi Mahtab, Riyaz Ahmad (40) of Mehjoornagar, Ayaz Rashid(45) of Dargah, Dilshada (32) of Balhama, Shazia (36) of Bohrikadal, Najma(29) of Rawalpora (29), Suhani (16) of Kulgam (16) , Kausar(40) of Bemina, Farhana(28) of Dargah, Rafiya(19) of Dargah, .Aatira(23) Jan of Kupwara, Aatif(24), Haroon of Mehjoornagar,Dr Shazia (26)daughter of Altaf Hussain Lone of Bandipora, Zoya (11) of Nowhata,Ulfat (22) of Kupwara Badarwan, Fiza(14) of Pampore, Danish(17) of Vilgam Kupwara , Nazir Ahmad(60) Sariabala,Parveena of Batmaloo and Kaisar Ahmad (27) of Kupwara.
Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said that they are trying to “smash the module in the shortest possible time.” “ We are working hard to identify and to arrest this terror criminal,” IGP Kashmir told Greater Kashmir. “Will smash this module too in the shortest possible time.”
Soon after the incident senior police officers arrived at the spot to take stock of the situation. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Central Kashmir range, Sujit Kumar Singh told reporters that “an elderly man has died while 23 others and a police man sustained injuries,”.
The senior police officer said that police has few vital clues from the CCTV footage. “We will take more measures to prevent more such attacks,” DIG said, adding that security is a challenge in Kashmir.
This is the second grenade attack in the area as earlier on January 25 seven persons were injured in a similar incident.
Giving details of the grenade attack, a police statement said : “Today at about 1620hrs, terrorists hurled a grenade at a civilian hotspot in Amira Kadal area of Srinagar. In this terror incident, 23 civilians and one police personnel identified as Jan Muhammad received splinter injuries. All the injured were shifted to hospital for the treatment of their injuries however, one elderly civilian identified as Muhammad Aslam Makhdoomi son of Mohammad Amin resident of Makhdoom Sahib age about 60 years succumbed to his injuries.”
“Senior Police officers immediately reached at the terror crime spot and area has been cordoned off,”. The IGP Kashmir said that “ Police is working hard for identification and arrest of involved terror criminal and would smash this grenade throwing module too at the earliest. Police got some vital clues and investigation is rigorously going on in the right direction”, the statement added.
Regarding the incidents, Police have registered cases under relevant sections of law in respective Police Stations and investigation has been initiated.