1 Covid death, 116 new cases in J&K

As per the media bulletin, of the total new cases, 31 were from Jammu division and 85 from Kashmir taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 325,830.

One patient succumbed in Kashmir as the total number of people killed by coronavirus in J&K rose to 4,410.

Moreover, 168 more COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals.

The bulletin informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of such remains 45 in J&K.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 325,830 positive cases, 1,327 are Active Positive, 320,093 have recovered and 4410 have died.