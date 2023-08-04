1 dead, 1 injured in Handwara accident

Kupwara, Aug 4: A person died while another was critically injured after a tractor hit their scooter in Handwara.
The incident occurred late Thursday evening after a scooter rider and his pillion were hit by a tractor at Badrah Crossing near Kralgund tehsil of Handwara, resulting in critical injuries to the duo.
The injured were immediately evacuated to GMC Baramulla where Waqar Ahmad Bhat of Ujroo Langate succumbed to his injuries.
The other injured were responding well to treatment when the last reports came in.
Police have arrested the accused tractor driver and registered a case against him.